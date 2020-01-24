Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 5,048 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1,267.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 28.48%. Analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANF. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, insider Mark Gish sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $497,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,750 in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

