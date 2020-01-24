Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 370,510 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 276,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBR opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.41. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.02. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

