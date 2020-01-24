Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Shares in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,600,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Unisys by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,359,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 363,469 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Unisys by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 379,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 332,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,426,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,909,000 after purchasing an additional 317,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,667,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $736.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $757.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Unisys in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

