Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 16,040 Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO opened at $41.00 on Friday. Southern Copper Corp has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Southern Copper had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Itau Unibanco cut shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $473,114.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

