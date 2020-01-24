Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 190.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 163,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Oracle by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 78,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 23,762 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.87 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.