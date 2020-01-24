Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Exantas Capital were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XAN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 150.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 16.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 113.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 417,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,264 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exantas Capital stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 285.45 and a quick ratio of 285.45. The firm has a market cap of $377.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.74. Exantas Capital Corp has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $12.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Exantas Capital’s payout ratio is currently 154.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

