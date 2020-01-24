Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $731,000 Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,419,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 63.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 85.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.61 and a 1 year high of $112.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

