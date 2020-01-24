Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $744,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 162.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.