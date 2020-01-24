Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $776,000 in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Westrock by 1,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Westrock in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Westrock stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

