Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $796,000 in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,225,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after acquiring an additional 177,738 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,899,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,503,000 after purchasing an additional 601,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 7.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,216,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,662,000 after purchasing an additional 308,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 63.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Shares of MMYT opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 29.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $181.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMYT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.