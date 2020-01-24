Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $815,000 in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,177,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,801,000 after buying an additional 225,673 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the third quarter worth $4,089,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the second quarter worth $3,140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Andersons by 50.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 343.0% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 110,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 85,478 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Andersons alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Andersons in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Andersons to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. Andersons Inc has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Andersons Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

In other Andersons news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely acquired 2,382 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,117.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe acquired 10,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Insiders acquired a total of 23,649 shares of company stock valued at $543,299 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.