Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

TGT opened at $115.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.71. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.