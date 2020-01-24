Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $736,000 Investment in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,374,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,569,000 after purchasing an additional 336,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,498,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,538,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,774,000 after acquiring an additional 256,887 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,302,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 774,978 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,697,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,800,000 after acquiring an additional 57,536 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

FLS stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

In other Flowserve news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.