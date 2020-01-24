Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $1,587,013.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,220.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,589 shares of company stock worth $6,190,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $124.92 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $131.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.35.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura set a $136.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

