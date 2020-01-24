Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 1,890 Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 214.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 226,158 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the third quarter worth approximately $810,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.