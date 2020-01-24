Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.78. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $131.99.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TD Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series C news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

