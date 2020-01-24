Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,869,000 after purchasing an additional 154,619 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 778,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,739,000 after purchasing an additional 47,083 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 722,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 4,450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 475,880 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

NYSE:UHS opened at $147.78 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.77 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.56. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.31). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,504,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.