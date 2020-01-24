Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,013 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura cut their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

CCL stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

