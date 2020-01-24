Casa Minerals (CVE:CASA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Casa Minerals Inc (CVE:CASA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 74855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and a P/E ratio of -6.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.

About Casa Minerals (CVE:CASA)

Casa Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum. It focuses on the exploration of the Pitman Property comprising 15 mineral claims covering 7,871.371 hectares located in Terrace, British Columbia.

