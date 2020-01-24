Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 104,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $66.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.41. The company has a market cap of $285.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

