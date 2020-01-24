Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.98

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.98 and last traded at $61.82, with a volume of 17478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $2,378,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 274,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Catalent by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 198,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Catalent by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 124,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

