Chapman Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 162,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,000. Bank of America accounts for 5.2% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,666,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,079,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

