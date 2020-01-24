Chapman Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,104 Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. Six Flags Entertainment makes up 0.8% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,407,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,145,000 after purchasing an additional 304,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,834,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,880,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,813,000 after purchasing an additional 249,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,816,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIX. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $67.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

NYSE SIX opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.87.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,743.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Luther acquired 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,571.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

