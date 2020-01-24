Chapman Investment Management LLC Takes $4.50 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,000. Ecolab comprises 4.1% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $198.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.18 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.