Chapman Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,583.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 34.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 122.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $22.68 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Calderon Alberto sold 70,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $1,655,430.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 600 shares of company stock worth $13,508. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

