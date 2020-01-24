Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 505,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $60,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $5,403,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 17,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 34,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $113.10 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.42 and a one year high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

