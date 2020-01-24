Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Reduced by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Chevron by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $113.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.42 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.