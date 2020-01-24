Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) Stock Price Down 40%

Cicero Inc (OTCMKTS:CICN) was down 40% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 10,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 4,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN)

Cicero Inc provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes.

