Cimarex Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,842 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,255% compared to the typical daily volume of 505 call options.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $48.13 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $77.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 59.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 317,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 118,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,027,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $654,236,000 after purchasing an additional 406,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 23.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,038,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,609,000 after purchasing an additional 197,633 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 393.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 139,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 111,009 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEC. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

