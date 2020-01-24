Cimarex Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,147 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 952% compared to the average daily volume of 109 put options.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 178.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

XEC stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $77.10.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

