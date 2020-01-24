Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,547 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 22,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

