Citigroup Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $236.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $209.00 to $236.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $206.52 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a market cap of $408.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.82 and its 200 day moving average is $181.51.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $7,345,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

