Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Travelers Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.64.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $134.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $122.58 and a twelve month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

