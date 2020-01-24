Colorado Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $136.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $429.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

