Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

