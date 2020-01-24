Constellium Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,521 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,496% compared to the typical volume of 158 put options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 3,326,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,333,000 after buying an additional 526,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Constellium by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,117,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 470,424 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the second quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 19.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,323,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after buying an additional 212,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $12.43 on Friday. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

