Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $11,342,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $10,636,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 433.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

BWA stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

