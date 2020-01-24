Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,908 Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cimpress by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $4,998,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cimpress by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cimpress by 19.0% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

In related news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $101,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPR. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Cimpress NV has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.06.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Cimpress had a return on equity of 173.17% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.