Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,158 Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cigna by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna stock opened at $212.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $214.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

