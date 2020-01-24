Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock opened at $136.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

