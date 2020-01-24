Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,747 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,243 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 19,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,256,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 69,078 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.14 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

