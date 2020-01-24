Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 280.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,744 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $14.01 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 55.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $77,766.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,245.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 72,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $1,014,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,058,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,860,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,987 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

