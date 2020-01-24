Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $415,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after buying an additional 118,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,906,000 after buying an additional 134,654 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

NYSE PPG opened at $126.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

