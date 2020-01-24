Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $686,000 in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 313.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $41,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 32.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 565.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MINI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

NASDAQ:MINI opened at $39.68 on Friday. Mobile Mini Inc has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobile Mini Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.