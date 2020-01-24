Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Comerica by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMA. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson restated an “average” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.97.

NYSE:CMA opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

