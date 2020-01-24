Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 12,029 Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,029 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,698,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after buying an additional 215,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,310,000 after buying an additional 175,697 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,334,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24 and a beta of 1.20. Synaptics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synaptics to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $512,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,356,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,189 shares of company stock worth $2,131,160 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.