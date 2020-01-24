Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,943 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $142.75 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

