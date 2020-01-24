Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires Shares of 6,350 Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.3244 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

