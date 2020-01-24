Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires Shares of 9,466 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,584,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,853,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $117.64 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.50 and a 1-year high of $118.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

