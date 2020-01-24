Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $337,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.27.

SPGI opened at $297.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $185.08 and a twelve month high of $299.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.80 and a 200-day moving average of $259.59.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

